Scorpion Hiding On United Airlines Plane Stings Passenger Mid-Flight

It has been a tough few weeks for United Airlines.

Following minor controversy after they kicked some students off a flight for wearing leggings, they really caused an uproar when footage of them dragging a bleeding passenger off a flight was leaked online.

NOW reports have come out that a scorpion was found on one of their flights, and it stung a passenger!

According to CNN, on the same day as the dragging incident, a scorpion fell from the overhead bin onto the head of a passenger flying from Houston to Calgary.

Richard Bell, the passenger in question, felt it land in his hair and was stung in his attempts to get it off himself. The scorpion eventually landed in the aisle where flight attendants were able to capture it and flush it down the toilet.

United released a statement saying:

“Our flight attendants helped a customer who was stung by what appeared to be a scorpion on a flight last week. Our crew immediately consulted with a MedLink physician on the ground who provided guidance throughout the incident and assured our crew that it was not a life-threatening matter.”

Bell is reported to be okay following the sting, and he received compensation from the airline for incident.

It’s still unknown how the scorpion made it onto the plane, but the plane had spent time in Costa Rica earlier that day.