Transgender ‘Survivor’ Contestant Outed By Fellow Competitor [VIDEO]

April 13, 2017 4:56 PM
Filed Under: Survivor, Transgender, Zeke Smith

A contestant on the newest season of Survivor recently faced a horrible moment when a competitor outed them on air.

According to USA Today, Zeke Smith wanted to be known for who he was as a person, and not as the “trans Survivor player.” However, fellow contestant Jeff Varner decided to take matters into his own hands and outed him in front of fellow contestants while on camera.

Despite facing this horrendous breach of trust in probably the worst possible setting, Smith handled the situation beautifully and has braved the situation in a way that’s inspired many.

You can watch footage from the episode as well as online reactions in the video above.

