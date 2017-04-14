Breastfeeding Mom At Mall Gets Asked To Leave By Security [Video]

April 14, 2017 5:48 PM By Short-E
Filed Under: breastfeeding

Ashley Cooper was at at a mall in Richmond, VA when her newborn began to get fussy because she was hungry.

Cooper tried to go to the nursing station inside of the mall but it was occupied so she couldn’t use it.

Ashley then decided to sit in a secluded corner on the bench of the mall to breast feed her baby.

Mall security showed up and asked Ashley to leave so she recorded the incident on Facebook live in the video above.

Ashley pointed out to security that in the state of Virginia she could breastfeed her child anywhere publicly.

More from Short-E
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live