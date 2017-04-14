Breastfeeding Mom At Mall Gets Asked To Leave By Security [Video]

Ashley Cooper was at at a mall in Richmond, VA when her newborn began to get fussy because she was hungry.

Cooper tried to go to the nursing station inside of the mall but it was occupied so she couldn’t use it.

Ashley then decided to sit in a secluded corner on the bench of the mall to breast feed her baby.

Mall security showed up and asked Ashley to leave so she recorded the incident on Facebook live in the video above.

Ashley pointed out to security that in the state of Virginia she could breastfeed her child anywhere publicly.