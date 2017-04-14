Harry Styles Almost Played Han Solo In Star Wars Prequel

April 14, 2017 5:03 PM
Filed Under: Alden Ehrenreich, Han Solo, Harry Styles, One Direction, Star Wars

Alden Ehrenreich has been cast as the eponymous hero in the upcoming Star Wars Han Solo prequel film, but he wasn’t the first choice film executives had in mind.

According to Screen Rant, sources have revealed that former One Direction member Harry Styles was high on the list of potential Han Solos when the film first started moving into production.

The source explained:

“Even though he had virtually no acting experience, they saw he had huge star potential and would give the solo project enormous publicity.”

Why didn’t he end up nabbing the role? His burgeoning solo music career would have made locking down a filming schedule virtually impossible.

However, for those that want to see Styles up on the big screen, he’s set to play a role in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming war film, Dunkirk.

