Is Butt Crack the Next Big Fashion Trend?

April 14, 2017 7:11 AM By Tony Tecate
Here’s proof that eventually EVERYTHING becomes a fashion trend for a moment.  Because, allegedly, PLUMBER CHIC has arrived.

A high fashion company called Vetements is about to start selling new jeans that have a zipper on the butt . . . so you can expose a little BUTT CRACK.  Or your full butt crack, if you’re in the mood.

Based on Vetements’ usual prices, a pair will probably cost as much as your rent, so you might need to figure out a more do-it-yourself method if you want to get in on this hot new exposed butt crack trend.

