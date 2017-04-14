Leopard Attacks Porcupine……. And Definitely Loses [VIDEO]

If there’s one animal out there that you really don’t want to try and eat, it’s the porcupine. However, it appears some predators out there haven’t gotten the memo…

A few weeks back we shared the video of the python that tried to eat a porcupine with unfortunate consequences.

Now the Huffington Post has reported that a leopard got spotted trying to make a meal out of two porcupines. After the first one got away, the leopard went after the second and…..

Well, you can see the results in the video above.