Leopard Attacks Porcupine……. And Definitely Loses [VIDEO]

April 14, 2017 3:47 PM
Filed Under: animal videos, Leopard, Porcupine

If there’s one animal out there that you really don’t want to try and eat, it’s the porcupine. However, it appears some predators out there haven’t gotten the memo…

A few weeks back we shared the video of the python that tried to eat a porcupine with unfortunate consequences.

Now the Huffington Post has reported that a leopard got spotted trying to make a meal out of two porcupines. After the first one got away, the leopard went after the second and…..

Well, you can see the results in the video above.

