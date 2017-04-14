Various Easter Egg Hunts In The Sacramento Area!

Celebrate Easter with some free Easter egg hunts around the Sacramento area this weekend!
Easter Egg Express
When:Sat, April 15 2017
Where: Sacramento River Train West Sacramento, Boarding
400 North Harbor Blvd
Admission: Varies
More info HERE
Pancake Breakfast & Easter Egg Hunt
When: Sat, April 15 2017
Where: Clunie Community Center
601 Alhambra Blvd
Time: 7:00 am – 11:30 am
More info HERE!
Spring Eggstravaganza
When: Sat, April 15 – Sun, April 16 2017
Where: Fairytale Town
3901 Land Park Dr.
Time: 11:00 am – 3:30 pm
Admission: Spring Eggstravaganza is $7 per person
More info HERE!
Spring Eggstravaganza
When: Sat, April 15
Where: Elk Grove Regional Park
Time: 7:10am-4pm
More info HERE!
Egg-O-Rama and Pancake Breakfast
When: Sat, April 15
Where: Howe Park
Time: 8am-Noon
More info HERE!
Carmichael Egg Hunt and Pancake Breakfast
When: Sat, April 15
Where: Carmichael Park
Time: 9am-11am
More info HERE!
Underwater Egg Hunt
When: Sat, April 15th
Where: Fruitridge Community Center
Time: 1pm-3pm
More info HERE!