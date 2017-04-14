Various Easter Egg Hunts In The Sacramento Area!

April 14, 2017 12:00 PM By Bre
Filed Under: Easter, Easter Egg Hunt, Sacramento

Celebrate Easter with some free Easter egg hunts around the Sacramento area this weekend!

 

Easter Egg Express

When:Sat, April 15 2017

Where: Sacramento River Train West Sacramento, Boarding
400 North Harbor Blvd

Admission: Varies

More info HERE

 

Pancake Breakfast & Easter Egg Hunt

When: Sat, April 15 2017

Where: Clunie Community Center
601 Alhambra Blvd

Time: 7:00 am – 11:30 am

More info HERE!

 

Spring Eggstravaganza

When: Sat, April 15 – Sun, April 16 2017

Where: Fairytale Town
3901 Land Park Dr.

Time: 11:00 am – 3:30 pm

Admission: Spring Eggstravaganza is $7 per person

More info HERE!

 

Spring Eggstravaganza 

When: Sat, April 15

Where: Elk Grove Regional Park

Time: 7:10am-4pm

More info HERE!

 

Egg-O-Rama and Pancake Breakfast

When: Sat, April 15

Where: Howe Park

Time: 8am-Noon

More info HERE!

 

Carmichael Egg Hunt and Pancake Breakfast

When: Sat, April 15

Where: Carmichael Park

Time: 9am-11am

More info HERE!

 

Underwater Egg Hunt

When: Sat, April 15th

Where: Fruitridge Community Center

Time: 1pm-3pm

More info HERE!

More from Bre
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live