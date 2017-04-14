Win Tickets To 1025 Music Festival 2017!

April 14, 2017 5:00 PM
Filed Under: Concerts, Contests, Sacramento, Music festival

Get ready for 1025 Music Festival 2017! Coming to Yolo County Fairgrounds on Saturday, May 20th! Featuring performances by Ludacris, Lil Uzi Vert, Post Malone, MadeinTYO, Sage the Gemini, and a special DJ set from Destructo!

We have tickets for you to win all week long!

Listen Monday through Friday at 7AM, 11AM, 5PM & 7PM for the keyword and text it to 41025!

If you can’t text go here use short code 41025 and enter the keyword!

To see a complete of contest rules, go HERE. And to buy your tickets, go HERE.

