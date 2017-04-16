Win BIG Prizes With The Tony Tecate Show! Big Prize Minute

A new week means new prizes! And they are BIG! Listen to the Tony Tecate Show each day to win! This is how it works, answer 10 questions in 60 seconds if we don’t get a winner, we add another prize to the prize pot each day, and ask the same questions until all 10 questions are conquered! That is a LOT of BIG prizes!

This weeks prizing is,

Tickets to 102.5 Music Festival with Ludacris, Lil Uzi Vert, Post Malone, Madeintyo, DJ Destructo, and Sage The Gemini!

A Monster Bluetooth Wireless Speaker and Speakerphone from Monster Products!

A “G Thang” custom jersey from Sac’s very own, Loyal Roots!

A large Magnifico Pizza from Round Table Pizza!

A digital download of Big Sean’s, “I Decided” CD!