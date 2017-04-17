Carmelo & La La Anthony Are Separating

TMZ is reporting that NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony is separating from his wife La La Anthony.

The two were married back in 2010 and they have a 10 year-old son named Kiyan.

They were both spotted together at Kiyan’s birthday party this past weekend but La La has her own place in New York now after their separation.

Sources are saying that this past NBA season took a toll on their marriage with all of the trade talks surrounding Carmelo.

They don’t have any plans of a divorce yet but they are definitely living on their own during their separation.

