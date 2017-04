TMZ reports that when¬†Chris Brown¬†showed up at 1:30am Monday morning to a paid appearance at a night club in Tampa the in house photographer was snapping pictures but Chris’s people told the photog no photos.

As the night went on Chris was in the DJ booth, and apparently the photographer was taking pictures of the crowd from behind Chris and when he noticed, that’s when things got physical.



You can see Chris in red in the video.

See the photog’s split lip HERE!