Couple Headed To Thier Wedding Get Kicked Off United Airlines Flight

ABC 13 out of Houston is reporting that a couple was booted off of a United Airlines flight this past weekend.

The bride & groom were headed to Costa Rica for their destination wedding when they were removed from their layover connecting flight from Salt Lake City.

The groom says that when they got to their seats there was a man laying across the row taking a nap.

Since the flight was half full the couple didn’t want to disturb the man so they moved a couple of rows up.

A flight attendant asked them to move back to their assigned seats and the couple asked if they could possibly get an upgrade since the flight wasn’t full.

The flight attendant told them they couldn’t so they went back to their seats and then a U.S. Marshall kicked them off the flight.

United Airlines released this statement:

“We’re disappointed anytime a customer has an experience that doesn’t measure up to their expectations. These passengers repeatedly attempted to sit in upgraded seating which they did not purchase and they would not follow crew instructions to return to their assigned seats. We’ve been in touch with them and have rebooked them on flights tomorrow.”

