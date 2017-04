Lil Uzi Vert is a huge Marilyn Manson fan! He just spent $220k on a 16,000 diamond piece of Manson rockin’ Mickey Mouse ears! The chain totals out to 155 carats!



🥇🔥....2 ® @benballer A post shared by @liluzivert on Apr 16, 2017 at 9:01pm PDT

Manson is the only person Lil Uzi Vert follows on IG so you know the love is real!