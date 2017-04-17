Taiwan Bans Eating Dog And Cat Meat.

April 17, 2017 6:05 AM By Tony Tecate
Filed Under: Animals, Cat, Dog, taiwan bans animal eating

I joke around a lot, and one of my favorite things to ask people is…”What’s for lunch”?  I honestly never would have imagined someone might have said….”Maybe some Cocker Spanial Tony”!

Taiwan is the first government in Asia to make it illegal to slaughter dogs and cats for human consumption, and has increased the amount in fines for cruelty toward animals.

Taiwan’s parliament amended its Animal Protection Act on Tuesday to ban the sale, purchase or eating of cat and dog meat. Offenders face a maximum $8,300 fine, according to the Associated Press.

