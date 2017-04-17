This Little Kid Got Turnt To Drake And Migos At Coachella [VIDEO]

When you think of the types of people that attend the music festival Coachella, you probably don’t imagine 5-year-old kids.

However, this little boy is breaking all the rules by becoming one of the biggest viral hits of this year’s event!

According to XXL Magazine, an unknown blond-haired boy was filmed by multiple people getting down to the music of Migos and Drake.

Migos is for the kids pic.twitter.com/Et6YJKvjdo — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 16, 2017

Even Odell Beckham Jr. made an appearance next to the kid, smiling along when the kid raps along with Drake’s “Fake Love.”

Odell Beckham & this kid getting lit to Drake at Coachella 😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/LbsQvWySnf — FootBasket.com (@FootBasket) April 17, 2017

Honestly, this is one of the funniest things we’ve ever seen! You go little blond boy!