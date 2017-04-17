This Little Kid Got Turnt To Drake And Migos At Coachella [VIDEO]

April 17, 2017 3:21 PM
When you think of the types of people that attend the music festival Coachella, you probably don’t imagine 5-year-old kids.

However, this little boy is breaking all the rules by becoming one of the biggest viral hits of this year’s event!

According to XXL Magazine, an unknown blond-haired boy was filmed by multiple people getting down to the music of Migos and Drake.

Even Odell Beckham Jr. made an appearance next to the kid, smiling along when the kid raps along with Drake’s “Fake Love.”

Honestly, this is one of the funniest things we’ve ever seen! You go little blond boy!

