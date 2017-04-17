Tyler, The Creator Created New Theme Song For Bill Nye’s Netflix Show [LISTEN]

April 17, 2017 2:57 PM
Filed Under: Bill Nye, Bill Nye The Science Guy, Netflix, Tyler The Creator

If you grew up watching Bill Nye, The Science Guy, prepare to get hit with a wave of nostalgia!

According to XXL Magazine, not only is Bill Nye coming back with a new show on Netflix, called Bill Nye Saves The World, and it’s set to debut on April 21.

Even crazier is that Tyler, the Creator has created the theme song for the show!

While you can only hear a brief clip of the song in the Twitter post, it’s definitely enough to make you want to hear the whole thing! It even has that familiar “BILL, BILL, BILL, BILL, BILL, BILL” chant we all know and love!

Make sure to check out the show when it debuts, and also listen to the old theme song below to compare!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live