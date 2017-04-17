Tyler, The Creator Created New Theme Song For Bill Nye’s Netflix Show [LISTEN]

If you grew up watching Bill Nye, The Science Guy, prepare to get hit with a wave of nostalgia!

According to XXL Magazine, not only is Bill Nye coming back with a new show on Netflix, called Bill Nye Saves The World, and it’s set to debut on April 21.

Even crazier is that Tyler, the Creator has created the theme song for the show!

Loved the original @BillNye The Science Guy theme song? Get ready for @TylerTheCreator's fresh new take for #BillNyeSavestheWorld. pic.twitter.com/cF2qZncPi5 — Bill Nye on Netflix (@BillNyeSaves) April 15, 2017

While you can only hear a brief clip of the song in the Twitter post, it’s definitely enough to make you want to hear the whole thing! It even has that familiar “BILL, BILL, BILL, BILL, BILL, BILL” chant we all know and love!

Make sure to check out the show when it debuts, and also listen to the old theme song below to compare!