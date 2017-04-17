US Navy SEAL Caught Working Side Job As Adult Film Actor

A highly decorated Navy SEAL is currently under investigation by the Naval Special Warfare Command after it was exposed that he was working part-time as an actor in adult films.

According to the Huffington Post, Joseph John Schmidt III is a Navy chief special warfare officer that has received numerous awards during his 23 years of service with the Navy.

However, he’s also made over 30 adult films since 2010 under the stage name “Jay Voom.” The majority of these films have been with his wife, adult film actress Jewels Jade, who has worked in that industry since 2001.

While it may not seem like a big deal to some, Navy SEALs are required to get advanced approval for outside work and it’s currently unclear if his supervisors knew of his side job.

His wife is adamant that Schmidt did nothing wrong, telling the Huffington Post:

“Quite honestly, no one should care because it’s a legal job and a lot of people watch porn. But he’s such a good operator with a clean record. He’s been Sailor of the Year numerous times and is a great public speaker and recruiter…… We never did any ‘SEAL’ scenes and he never wore a uniform. We kept it separate.”

While it is possible that Schmidt could face a military trial, it’s believed to be more likely that he will face non-judicial punishment, if anything.