Instagram Model Claims Drake Got Her Pregnant & She Has Pics To Prove It [PHOTOS]

An Instagram model by the name of Layla Lace has some harsh words for hip hop superstar Drake.

According to MTO News, Layla went off on her Instagram account because she is currently pregnant and she says Drake is the father!

After being blocked by Drake when she told him the news, Layla went on a huge rant where she called the rapper a #Fraud because she fell for his “Good Guy” image. She also claimed that she “did everything he told [her] to do” and doesn’t need any of his money because she’s made her own

Finally, Layla shared screenshots from texts she and the rapper shared.

You can see a compilation of photos she released, including the pregnancy test she took, right here. You can also find her Instagram account here.