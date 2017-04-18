Jim Carrey Grows Out His Hair & Beard, Fans Can’t Recognize Him [PHOTO]

Have you seen Jim Carrey recently?

E News! reported that Carrey shared a photo on Easter to celebrate the holiday. However, many were taken off-guard when they saw the comedian’s new look!

Happy Easter or Passover or whatever reason you can find to feel warm and fuzzy. =(:•} pic.twitter.com/Q5f0KT0yhq — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) April 15, 2017

With longer hair and a grey beard, Carrey looks like a completely different person!

Fans posted their thoughts on Twitter, with some pretty hilarious responses.

@JimCarrey @righttbrain_ I HAD TO LOOK AT THIS PICTURE FOR FIVE MINUTES BEFORE MY BRAIN UNDERSTOOD THAT THIS WAS JIM CARREY — ☀︎Julia Parks☀︎ (@JuliaRachel16) April 16, 2017

@JuliaRachel16 @JimCarrey I went on google and searched Jim Carrey 2017 I legitimately didn't believe he had a beard hahahaha — Stephi (@righttbrain_) April 16, 2017

While it appears that this look may be a result of Carrey’s upcoming movie, The Bad Batch, it’s still quite surprising to behold!

What do you guys think? Let us know in the comments!