Jim Carrey Grows Out His Hair & Beard, Fans Can't Recognize Him [PHOTO]

April 18, 2017 2:55 PM
Have you seen Jim Carrey recently?

E News! reported that Carrey shared a photo on Easter to celebrate the holiday. However, many were taken off-guard when they saw the comedian’s new look!

With longer hair and a grey beard, Carrey looks like a completely different person!

Fans posted their thoughts on Twitter, with some pretty hilarious responses.

While it appears that this look may be a result of Carrey’s upcoming movie, The Bad Batch, it’s still quite surprising to behold!

What do you guys think? Let us know in the comments!

