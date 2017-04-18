Jim Carrey Grows Out His Hair & Beard, Fans Can’t Recognize Him [PHOTO]

Have you seen Jim Carrey recently?
E News! reported that Carrey shared a photo on Easter to celebrate the holiday. However, many were taken off-guard when they saw the comedian’s new look!
With longer hair and a grey beard, Carrey looks like a completely different person!
Fans posted their thoughts on Twitter, with some pretty hilarious responses.
While it appears that this look may be a result of Carrey’s upcoming movie, The Bad Batch, it’s still quite surprising to behold!
