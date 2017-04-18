Lady Gaga, Foo Fighters & More Sign Guitar for Planned Parenthood

By Annie Reuter

Lady Gaga, Dave Grohl and the Arctic Monkeys’ Alex Turner are the latest musicians to leave their signature on a guitar for Planned Parenthood. Artists who have already signed the instrument include Katy Perry, John Legend, Josh Homme, Michael Stipe, Mark Ronson, Kim Gordon, Ryan Adams, Carrie Brownstein and Florence Welch. The star-inked guitar will soon be auctioned off in an online raffle organized by the 7-Inches for Planned Parenthood project.

For a chance to win the guitar, music fans can make a donation of $10 or more to Planned Parenthood through the website.

The fundraiser is just one of many initiatives musicians and actors are assisting in to raise awareness for Planned Parenthood. Mary J. Blige, Foo Fighters, and St. Vincent are three of many artists contributing to a new 7-inch record series in support of Planned Parenthood. Common, Feist, Sleater-Kinney, Margaret Atwood and comedians Jenny Slate, Margaret Cho and Janeane Garofalo have also provided exclusive recordings for the project which will be compiled into a limited edition 7-inch box set.

“Lawmakers with extreme views are working hard to shut down Planned Parenthood,” a Facebook page for the project states. “If they succeed, millions of Americans will lose access to basic health services, including STD testing and treatment, birth control, and life-saving cancer screenings. 7-inches for Planned Parenthood is a response to this threat. This curated series of 7-inch vinyl records is being made by a group of people who believe that access to healthcare is a public good that should be fiercely protected.”