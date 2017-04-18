Tom Brady’s Taco’s SUCK!

Tom Brady is 39 — which is old for football –but says he wants to keep playing football until he’s in his mid-40s. In order to pull this off, he’s keeping his body in shape by eating extremely healthy food. No meat. No dairy.

For example, he recently posted a series of Instagram photos showing him making his version of tacos. Instead of greasy ground beef mixed with chili spices, his tacos are made with lentils, radishes, jalapeno peppers, and lettuce.

No salsa. No guacamole. Just a bunch of plain veggies on an organic corn tortilla.

It’s kind of hard to even call this a taco, isn’t it?

