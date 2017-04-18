The BIG Prize Minute: Win BIG Prizes With The Tony Tecate Show!

BIG PRIZE MINUTE QUESTIONS BELOW…SCROLL DOWN.

This week’s prizes on The BIG Prize Minute are BIG! Listen to the Tony Tecate Show each day to win! This is how it works, answer 10 questions in 60 seconds if we don’t get a winner, we add another prize to the prize pot each day, and ask the same questions until all 10 questions are conquered! That is a LOT of BIG prizes!

Here are the questions and answers that have already been answered on the air. We play tomorrow at 8:40 am. Good Luck.

The BIG Prize Minute.

What radio station are you listening to right now?

(1025 KSFM)

Name 2 artists performing at The 1025 Music Festival?

(Ludacris, Lil Uzi, Madeintyo, Sage, Post Malone, Destructo)

Name Kylie Jenner’s sister with the same last name?

(Kendall Jenner)

Who is Jennifer Garner divorcing?

(Ben Afflick)

What other Jennifer is Ben Affleck known to have dated?

(Jennifer Lopez)

What TV show is Lisa Vanderpump best known for being on?

(Real Housewives of Beverly Hills)

What is the title of the new Star Wars movie coming out?

(The Last Jedi)

Answer all 10 questions and here is some of the prizes you can win this week.

Tickets to 102.5 Music Festival with Ludacris, Lil Uzi Vert, Post Malone, Madeintyo, DJ Destructo, and Sage The Gemini!

A Monster Bluetooth Wireless Speaker and Speakerphone from Monster Products!

A “G Thang” custom jersey from Sac’s very own, Loyal Roots!

A large Magnifico Pizza from Round Table Pizza!

A digital download of Big Sean’s, “I Decided” CD!