Woman Breaks Into Drake’s House And Steals Soda And Fiji Water

For some reason, breaking into celebrity homes to steal seems to have grown in popularity over the last few years.

According to XXL Magazine, the latest victim of these crimes is Drake, but his would-be robber was a little on the weird side.

Sources revealed that Drake’s entourage returned to the rapper’s crib, only to find it had been broken into and robbed.

What did the thief steal? Roughly $10 worth of Fiji Water and soda.

Even more, the woman who was robbing the place was still in the house when Drake’s crew arrived. In fact, she was found chilling in his bathroom wearing a hoodie.

She is now currently facing felony burglary charges.