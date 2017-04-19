Amanda Bynes May Return To Nickelodeon

April 19, 2017 4:35 PM
Filed Under: All That, Amanda Bynes, Nickelodeon

There’s reports from TV insiders are saying that Amanda Bynes may be coming back to Nickelodeon. See what she’ll be doing…

Pagesix.com says that there are reports that TV producers are trying to get Amanda to go back to where her career started – Nickelodeon!

From the article:

“We’re told the hope is that they could find a way to “work with her again in a positive and healthy way. She has a tremendous amount of talent.”

Amanda started on a show called “All That” when she was just 10 years old. This might be the best comeback – ever! We hope that it happens!

