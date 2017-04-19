Austin Mahone Announces Summer Tour Dates, Drops ‘Lady’ Video Featuring Pitbull

By Radio.com Staff

Austin Mahone will hit the road this summer.

The singer announced a run of dates that kick off on May 31 in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 21.

Additionally, Mahone released a music video for his current single “Lady,” which features Pitbull.

5/31 Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room

6/1 St. Petersburg, FL @ The State Theatre

6/3 San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

6/4 Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live – Studio

6/5 Dallas, TX @ Trees

6/7 St. Louis, MO @ The Firebird

6/8 Louisville, KY @ Diamond Pub Concert Hall

6/9 Atlanta, GA @ The Loft

6/11 Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall

6/12 Philadelphia, PA @ Coda

6/13 New York, NY @ Webster Hall

6/14 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

6/16 Freehold, NJ @ iPlay America’s Event Center

6/17 Poughkeepsie, NY @ Radio Show

6/18 Buffalo, NY @ Kiss the Summer Hello

6/19 Detroit, MI @ The Magic Stick

6/21 Chicago, IL @ Park West

6/24 Boise, ID @ Boise Music Festival

6/25 Seattle, WA @ Neumos

6/26 Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

6/28 San Francisco, CA @ Social Hall SF

6/29 Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre

