‘Cash Me Outside’ Girl Facing Multiple Felony Charges

Although Danielle Bregoli (aka the “cash me outside” girl) became known following her highly publicized appearance on the Dr. Phil show, her life before the internet fame may cause her downfall.

According to Wish TV, the 14-year-old appeared in court on Wednesday to face felony charges that stem back before she gained infamy.

These charges include grand theft, filing a false police report, and fraud. Her next scheduled court appearance has been set for April 26th.

It was also reported by TMZ that Bregoli was caught by police smoking weed with a friend. However, she only received a citation for that incident.