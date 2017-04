So I was walking around and overheard someone singing Location and this is what happened afterwards pic.twitter.com/xY6ufBmHyV — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) April 19, 2017

New artist Khalid is making a lot of noise with his new song ‘Location’ & his album ‘American Teen’.

Khalid stumbled on a street performer singing “Location” on the streets of LA when he joined in to make it a duet in front of surprised fans.