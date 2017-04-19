Malia Obama’s Longtime Stalker Detained After Proposing To Her

On April 10th of this year, Malia Obama was surprised with a marriage proposal while she was working at her internship. Unfortunately, there was nothing cute about it…

According to the New York Daily News, 30-year-old Jair Nilton Cardoso appeared on the same floor of the New York City building where Malia works and loudly begged for the 18-year-old to marry him.

While her secret service agents kicked him out of the building, he appeared two days later when he was caught following her after she left a different building. Agents recognized him as a man that had attempted to break into the White House on multiple occasions in the past and once again stopped him.

Though they let Cardosa go, they paid him a visit at his apartment the following day to interview him. After concluding that he had some mental instability, Cardosa was taken to a hospital in Brooklyn for evaluation.

Currently, police are unsure whether or not they will be pressing charges against him for stalking and harassment.

Regardless, we hope Malia is doing okay throughout this whole ordeal!