A representative for @serenawilliams confirms the tennis star is pregnant and "is expecting a baby this Fall." https://t.co/ozZPtzgIha pic.twitter.com/cEB5fFreDu — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 19, 2017

ESPN is reporting that Serena Williams’ reps are confirming that she is pregnant….as if this picture she posted on her Snapchat story isn’t proof enough.

According to the timeline if she already at 20 weeks…she was already pregnant when she won the Australian Open.

Congrats to Serena and her fiancee Alex Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit.

