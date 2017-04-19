The Mile High Club, Are You A Member?

April 19, 2017 6:30 AM By Tony Tecate
Just because airlines have been in the news a lot lately doesn’t mean all the news is bad.

A flight attendant recently sat down for an interview and described some of the fun stuff still going on up there.

One of the biggest secrets she revealed is that roughly one out of every eight flights has someone on it attempting to join the mile high club.

And, unfortunately, these attempts are usually not successful. The flight attendant being interviewed estimated that only 30% of people trying to score at 30,000 feet actually succeed.

