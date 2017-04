Soul singer Cuba Gooding Sr. was found dead in LA today (Thursday, April 20th).

According to Variety, the 72-year-old was found slumped over in his car and he was unable to be resuscitated with CPR.

It is still unclear what caused his death as of now.

Besides being well known for his 1972 hit “Everybody Plays the Fool,” he was also the father of Academy Award Winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr.