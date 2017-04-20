Flo Rida Sued For Child Support!

According to TMZ, Alexis Adams says she and Flo Rida hooked up in December 2015. The fling ended in January, but they got busy enough to get her pregnant. She now claims Flo is the father of her seven-month-old son, Zohar Paxton.

She’s suing to force the rapper to cover medical expenses for hydrocephalus, which is the medical term for water on the brain. According to legal documents, he won’t admit that it’s his kid despite a paternity test from last December showing a 99.99% likelihood.

Alexis is seeking child support. Flo Rida has yet to respond.