Flo Rida Sued For Child Support!

April 20, 2017 11:35 AM By Bre
Filed Under: Child Support, Flo Rida, Sue

According to TMZ,  Alexis Adams says she and Flo Rida hooked up in December 2015. The fling ended in January, but they got busy enough to get her pregnant. She now claims Flo is the father of her seven-month-old son, Zohar Paxton.

She’s suing to force the rapper to cover medical expenses for hydrocephalus, which is the medical term for water on the brain. According to legal documents, he won’t admit that it’s his kid despite a paternity test from last December showing a 99.99% likelihood.

Alexis is seeking child support. Flo Rida has yet to respond.

More from Bre
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live