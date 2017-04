some of our favorite words: baked

cooked

fried

stewed

toasted — Denny's (@DennysDiner) April 20, 2016

These food chains get it…they know that people will have the ‘munchies’ today on 4-20.

Chipotle made a reference to a ‘bowl’ to promote their burrito bowl.

Denny’s makes a reference to being ‘baked’ to promote some of their menu items.

Burger King makes reference to a ‘secret stash’ to promote their chicken fries.

Read more on a report on how food chains are using today as a way to promote themselves to the marijuana users that are celebrating 4-20 by clicking here.