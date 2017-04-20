Poll Says Sacramentans Are Some Of The “Ugliest” People In America

April 20, 2017 12:33 PM
Filed Under: least attractive, Poll, Sacramento, ugly

We demand a recount! A poll has named Sacramentans second to worse in country when it comes to our attractiveness. See what the poll said…

If you’re feeling like you look good today – DON’T LET THIS GET YOU DOWN!

According to SacBee.com, Travel & Leisure magazine did a poll where Sacramentans were named some of the ugliest people in the country!

From the article:

“In terms of looks, only Baltimore residents are uglier than Sacramentans.”

We did get some love for being active and our “cafe culture,” but we still can’t get past the pain of being called ugly! lol

What are YOUR thoughts on us being named the #2 city with least attractive people in the nation?

Read more on the article HERE

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live