A college professor at the University of Michigan recently shared with his class what they were really looking at all quarter when they were supposed to be taking notes…

According to Thrillest, the professor showed his class a presentation titled “Things I Noticed EARTH 222/ENVIRON 232 Students Doing During Class,” and it’s hilarious.

My GSIs recorded all the things they caught students doing in lecture over the semester 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/nvvhYAMaa0 — Tahany (@TahanyAls) April 17, 2017

From buying $240 worth of turtlenecks, to translating German, to watching sex tapes, it’s hard to imagine anyone in this class got work done!