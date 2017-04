Kim Zolciak reportedly just signed to be back on the Real Housewives Of Atlanta. Check out what she looks now…

Here’s Kim back in 2008:

And here’s what she looks like today:

Such an incredible day!! Thanks @josecorella I love love my makeup ❤️❤️ hair @pinsandponytails A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Apr 19, 2017 at 6:18pm PDT

Follow me on snapchat: KimZBiermann 💋💋 A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Apr 18, 2017 at 3:30pm PDT

Mediatakeout.com says that Kim got a full face lift and “you probably won’t recognize her with her new face.” Can you tell it’s still her?