Shaquille O’Neal’s son is ready to take his first steps toward following in his Hall of Fame dad’s footsteps.

Shaq’s 18-year-old son, Shareef O’Neal, has verbally committed to play basketball for the University of Arizona in 2018. The six-foot-nine forward is the 36th-ranked high school player in the country and had also considered offers to play for several other universities including UCLA, Georgetown and his father’s alma mater Louisiana State.

Check out more by clicking here.