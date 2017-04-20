The 10 Most Popular Snacks on 4/20.

Today is 4/20. And if that doesn’t mean anything to you, congratulations, you’ve avoided getting sucked into weed culture.

But since today IS the unofficial marijuana holiday . . . stoners everywhere are gonna want to eat. And a food delivery service analyzed their orders from last 4/20 to figure out the most popular SNACKS people order today. Check ’em out . . .

1. Ben & Jerry’s Half Baked ice cream.

2. Sour Patch Kids.

3. Swedish Fish.

4. Cheez-Its.

5. Haribo Gummy Bears.

6. Nerds Rope. Yes, that’s a bunch of Nerds candy made into a long stick.

7. Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

8. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

9. Ben & Jerry’s Tonight Dough ice cream.

10. Kit Kats.