The 10 Most Popular Snacks on 4/20.

Today is 4/20. And if that doesn’t mean anything to you, congratulations, you’ve avoided getting sucked into weed culture.
But since today IS the unofficial marijuana holiday . . . stoners everywhere are gonna want to eat. And a food delivery service analyzed their orders from last 4/20 to figure out the most popular SNACKS people order today. Check ’em out . . .
1. Ben & Jerry’s Half Baked ice cream.
2. Sour Patch Kids.
3. Swedish Fish.
4. Cheez-Its.
5. Haribo Gummy Bears.
6. Nerds Rope. Yes, that’s a bunch of Nerds candy made into a long stick.
7. Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.
8. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.
9. Ben & Jerry’s Tonight Dough ice cream.
10. Kit Kats.