The 10 Most Popular Snacks on 4/20.

April 20, 2017 6:49 AM By Tony Tecate
Filed Under: 4/20, marijuana, Weed

Today is 4/20.  And if that doesn’t mean anything to you, congratulations, you’ve avoided getting sucked into weed culture.

But since today IS the unofficial marijuana holiday . . .  stoners everywhere are gonna want to eat.  And a food delivery service analyzed their orders from last 4/20 to figure out the most popular SNACKS people order today.  Check ’em out . . .

1.  Ben & Jerry’s Half Baked ice cream.

2.  Sour Patch Kids.

3.  Swedish Fish.

4.  Cheez-Its.

5.  Haribo Gummy Bears.

6.  Nerds Rope.  Yes, that’s a bunch of Nerds candy made into a long stick.

7.  Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

8.  Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

9.  Ben & Jerry’s Tonight Dough ice cream.

10.  Kit Kats.

More from Tony Tecate
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live