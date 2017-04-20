What Emojis Are the Biggest Turn-Ons . . . and the Biggest Turn-Offs?

April 20, 2017 6:30 AM By Tony Tecate
Filed Under: emojis

At this point, it’s weirder if you DON’T use emojis than if you do.  So it’s time to really use them to your advantage. A dating app called Clover just analyzed which emojis are the biggest turn-ons and turn-offs.  Here’s what they found:

emojis sdh1 What Emojis Are the Biggest Turn Ons . . . and the Biggest Turn Offs?

 

The emojis that women are most likely to reply to are the faces with the tongue sticking out or smiling . . . that one of the woman holding her hand up . . . the monkeys covering their eyes or mouth . . . and the smiling devil.

Women are most turned off by the EGGPLANT . . . the hands clapping . . . the flexed bicep . . . and the fist bump.

The emojis that men are most likely to respond to are basically all the faces that are smiling or laughing . . . and also the “okay” hand symbol . . . and the kissing lips.

And men are turned off by the crying face . . . the pile of poop . . . and the diamond engagement ring

