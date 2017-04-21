Aaron Hernandez Left Suicide Notes For Daughter, Fiancee, & Gay Prison Lover

April 21, 2017 6:02 PM By Short-E
Filed Under: Aaron Hernandez

Daily Mail is reporting that Aaron Hernandez left 3 handwritten suicide notes in his cell.

The first note was for his fiancee Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, who was last seen leaving her mother’s house yesterday in Connecticut.

The second note was for Aaron’s four year-old daughter, Avielle.

The third note he left was for his gay lover from prison who is currently on suicide watch.

Sources are saying that Aaron had been planning his suicide for weeks because he started giving away his personal belongings to other inmates.

Read more on this report here. 

