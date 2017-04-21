Ford Creates Dog Walking Robot!

When most people bring a dog into their home, they understand that it comes with a lot of new responsibility. The dog has to be walked. And, fed. And, cleaned up after.

That’s a lot of work … that you won’t have to do if you get your hands on the dog-walking robot that the Ford Motor Company developed.

It’s actually more than a dog-walking robot. It’s a “dog nanny.”

The gadget uses navigation software and sensors to find its way around as it’s walking the dog – and features speakers that let owners talk to and reassure their dog.

It also provides water and treats for the dog along the way and uses a vacuum to clean up if the dog makes a mess in the street.

25