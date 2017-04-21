Is a Robot Going to Take Your Job? A New Website Can Tell You.

April 21, 2017 6:30 AM By Tony Tecate
Filed Under: robots

Robots are coming for your jobs.  And eventually apocalyptic world domination.  But first . . . yeah, the jobs thing.

“Time”magazine and the consulting firm McKinsey just put together an online tool that will tell you if a robot is going to take your job.

On the bright side, they say robots can only FULLY replace about 5% of us . . . but they still may be able to do MOST of your work.  For example, I typed in fast food fry cook, and it said a robot can do 89% of the work, so look out.

By the way, it says only 20% of the job of a “radio and TV announcer” can be done by a robot.  Hear that, DAD?!?

Want to check if you job can be done by a robot???  Click here.

