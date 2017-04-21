Is Your Family Considered ‘Low Income’ In Sacramento? Use This To Find Out

The Department of Housing and Urban Development just released their 2017 income limits to determine if people are eligible for different types of government assistance. See if your family qualifies now that rents are so high in Sacramento…

Vox.com says that a family of four living in Sacramento and making less than $59,350/year is technically considered low income! That same family of four can make up to $105,000/year in San Francisco and still be considered low income! The article says that because rents are so high in certain parts of the country (including ours), that even families that makes decent money are “considered poor enough to need federal help to afford housing.”

The new income limits “determine eligibility for various kinds of government housing programs, from Section 8 housing choice vouchers to public housing for the poor, elderly, and people with disabilities.” But, as the article points out, just qualifying for government assistance doesn’t necessarily mean that you’ll get it.

“But qualifying as low income doesn’t guarantee you access to the government’s public housing or Section 8 voucher programs.”

CLICK HERE to read more on the story and use the tool to see if you qualify as “low income” under these income limits.