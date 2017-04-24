Aaron Hernandez’s Gay Prison Lover Revealed & “Alleged” Suicide Note [Pics]

Aaron Hernandez’s gay lover in prison has been revealed as 22 year-old Kyle Kennedy who was the last person to see Aaron alive.

Dailymail is also reporting that Hernandez gave Kyle a watch that was worth $50,000 before he killed himself.

Mediatakeout claims to have a picture of the note Hernandez wrote to Kyle.

CLICK HERE TO SEE A PICTURE OF AARON HERNANDEZ’S SUICIDE NOTE

TMZ is reporting that Aaron Hernandez’s lawyer insists that there wasn’t a letter from Aaron to any gay lover at all. Click here to read more from that report.

Kyle Kennedy is also in jail for heroin trafficking & possession. Read more about this story here.