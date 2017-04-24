Kendrick Lamar Gets a Little Love from his Mom

By Jon Wiederhorn

Kendrick Lamar has posted a note on social media written by his biggest fan — his mom. In the emoji-filled message, she emphasized how much she loves her son’s new album, DAMN.

Related: Kendrick Lamar Confirms No New Music is Coming

“OMG This cd is bombbbbb!,” she began.”

As if that didn’t get the point across, she wrote, “This is your best one to me, no bulls—. …Album is bomb bomb bomb bomb!”

In the tweet, Lamar’s mom also writes about how his father was concerned that Kendrick looked stressed out on the cover. “I said, n—-, that’s the point,” she wrote, “we always stressing him out. Since a Lil boy you been a over thinker though…. But what you say a n—- make it look sexy?”

Read the complete note from Lamar’s mom here.