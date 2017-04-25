Beyonce Launches Formation Scholarship For Women!

For the one-year anniversary of Lemonade, Beyonce announced that four scholarships will be awarded to women pursuing creative arts, music, literature or African-American studies at four participating schools.
Four scholarships, beginning in the 2017-2018 academic year, will be awarded to one student at four colleges: Berklee College of Music, Howard University, Parsons School of Design and Spelman College.