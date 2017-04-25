Beyonce Launches Formation Scholarship For Women!

April 25, 2017 9:33 AM By Bre
Filed Under: Beyonce, Formation, scholarship

For the one-year anniversary of Lemonade, Beyonce announced that four scholarships will be awarded to women pursuing creative arts, music, literature or African-American studies at four participating schools.

Four scholarships, beginning in the 2017-2018 academic year, will be awarded to one student at four colleges: Berklee College of Music, Howard University, Parsons School of Design and Spelman College.

More from Bre
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live