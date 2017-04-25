Disney Has Announced Frozen 2!

April 25, 2017 12:12 PM By Bre
The Walt Disney Company and Lucasfilm announced three major movie released dates today!

Star Wars: Episode IX is set for May 24, 2019,  Indiana Jones will hit theaters July 10, 2020 and Frozen 2, which will be released on Nov. 27, 2019.

Disney also announced the release date for the live-action Lion King, which will be July 19, 2019.

