Ellie Goulding & Kygo Team for New Single ‘First Time’

By Abby Hassler

Ellie Goulding and Kygo just took to social media to announce their upcoming new single “First Time,” which is slated for release this Friday (April 28).

Related: Ellie Goulding Reunites With Ex-Boyfriend Midair at ‘Magic Mike Live’

Goulding last released her 2015 album Delirium and embarked on her Delirium World Tour in 2016. Since this time, she has taken a step back to rest and record new music with the Norwegian producer. Kygo’s last single was “It Ain’t Me” with Selena Gomez, which was released mid-February.

Check out the post below.