Former ‘Bachelor’ Star Chris Soules Arrested

Court records show that Soules has had some driving infractions in the past, including a 2006 conviction for operating while intoxicated.

Soules starred on season 19 of the ABC reality show in 2015 in which dozens of single women competed for his affections. He ultimately proposed to Chicago fertility nurse Whitney Bischoff, but their relationship ended shortly after the show.

Soules has since served as a spokesman for various agricultural interests and worked in farm real estate and investing.

