Richard Browning, a 38-year-old inventor in England, made an Iron Man suit that actually flies.

The thing isn’t cheap – coming in at a price of $250,000 – so he’s been taking calls from rich guys who love new technology.

Richard explains that his new gadget, which can reach speeds of 195 miles per hour and fly thousands of feet in the air, is “something that you could buy instead of a Lamborghini.”

